Invitational — ‘Over But Not Forgotten’

What a fun weekend! The weather was fantastic, not too hot, not too cool. The golf course looked and played beautifully. The comments I got from the players were nothing short of perfect. As I mentioned earlier, the format was ten flights of six, fighting to win their flight and move on to the second and final round. The competition was fierce and well matched. To give you an example, in my flight, our opponent, on the last hole of the last day, made an eight foot putt that vaulted them into second and us into fourth. That is how close the competition was. “Wow, it was a lot of fun!”

So now the real pressure begins. For those of you who were not there to watch this, you missed a spectacular Lake Wildwood annual event. It is called the Horse Race. Don’t miss it next year. The winning team from each flight, faces off in a completely different format. It is known as alternate shot, each member of the team hits every other shot. Sound easy? Let’s add a few distractions. All ten teams tee off at the same hole, and yes there are spectators. I approximate two to three hundred Lake Wildwoodians, surrounding the greens, in their carts, cheering for their favorite while enjoying a couple of afternoon libations. “Now that is pressure.” The entire competition consists of six holes with teams being eliminated at each hole. Playing the fifth and second to the last hole, there are three teams left and tensions are peaking. Finally we are going into the last hole with two teams remaining. So here we are on the eighteen tee box with the father and son duo of Mike and Kyle Hopper squaring off against Tom Fridman and his guest Terry Babb. The Hopper’s are off with a decent drive and up comes Terry Babb. Now Terry does not play a lot of golf. His index is a 26.0 but he is involved in his children’s baseball activities and having played him in the round robin, I could see some hand, eye coordination. Well, you can see where I am going, Terry crushes his drive to 100 yards from the green and the rest is history. Tom and Terry are the winners of the 2019 Men’s Invitational. It was an exceptional event. “What a blast.”

A special thanks to Bill Hamilton’s team for the course conditions, to the pro shop team for all their coordination and to the food and beverage team for their hard work. Think about playing next year, or at least coming out for the Horse Race.

There is some other news worth reporting. On June 3rd Bob Martin dropped in his second ever hole in one. It happened on hole 16 from 135 yards out. He used a 6 iron. That is the fifth hole in one for the men’s eighteen holers. “Great shot Bob.”

