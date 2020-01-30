Introducing New Members of the Security Team

Lake Wildwood Security has recently hired several new officers and I would like to introduce them here. Please join me in welcoming them to our community.

Angelica Kaylor is a community resident with both military and customer service experience. She will be working patrol on the night shifts.

Honor Robison is originally from Penn Valley and has recently returned from living in Utah. She has extensive security experience and will be working the gates in the evening.

David Mapa lives in Rough and Ready and is retired from the computer industry. He will be working part time in the gates and is heavily involved in his church and with missionary work.

Andrew Minor is a long-time Nevada County resident with significant customer service experience. He will be working nights in the Gates.

We would like to remind all residents that dogs are not allowed in any of the Community Parks, Beaches, Tennis Courts, the Golf Course or in any Association buildings. [Security Rule R-10.40.10 (6). Dogs are allowed in green belts if they are on a leash]. We have seen an increase in dogs being in the Parks and we are finding it necessary to aggressively enforce the Rule. The exceptions are trained and certified Goose Dogs that work the Parks regularly. They wear a specific neckerchief that identifies them as certified working dogs.

A close call between a bicycle and a car has us giving another traffic safety comment. This involves the traffic circle just inside the Main Gate. A bicycle had entered the intersection and was turning left onto N/B Lake Forest. A car was proceeding W/B on Lake Wildwood and had just reached the stop sign before entering the intersection. The car did a fast “touch and go” at the stop sign and quickly entered the intersection almost hitting the bicycle. The cause here was probably inattention on the car driver’s part and we suspect they did not see the bicycle that should have had the right of way. The moral…pay attention!

On Tuesday, January 21, we had a noticeable law enforcement presence on the north side off of Wildflower. CHP was investigating a hit and run collision that had occurred outside the community. After an investigation the CHP did arrest one of our residents for the event.

We had a purse stolen from an unlocked, parked car at the Community Center on Saturday morning, January 25. While we would normally think that area should be safe from such things it is an unfortunate reminder to not leave valuables in parked cars, and to be sure to lock car doors.

On Tuesday, January 21, a resident on Buckeye Circle was bothered by a neighbor playing the drums. He tried to contact the neighbor directly but the contact turned ugly with threats coming from the drummer. We generally like the idea of cordial neighbors addressing grievances themselves if possible but we are always available to be the go between.

On Wednesday, January 22, we got involved in a welfare check, also on Buckeye Circle. A neighbor saw a resident with blood on his face and head and we investigated. Upon contact with the resident medics were called and the subject was taken to the hospital. Information at the scene suggested that the subject may have been involved in a collision and that he had been drinking. However, not enough evidence was found to further investigate the matter.

Back in December we did an article about safety of persons walking in the Community and discussed the need for both walkers and motorists to take a shared responsibility approach. We feel, due to the nature of our community and its roadways, this will always be a challenge and both sides need to give a little to make things safer.

This past week we had an incident that showed the two sides of the issue. A resident was walking his dog along Lake Wildwood Drive near the Deer Creek Bridge where there was limited shoulder and not much room to get fully out of the roadway. A motorist was driving on Lake Wildwood Drive in the lane that the dog walker was in. The motorist chose not to cross the double yellow lines to give some extra room. The two gentlemen had a conversation, that while civil, showed that each felt the other was wrong.

We are not going to dissect the traffic law here but we will say that the individual opinions in this conflict seem to speak to what we think is the real issue: user conflict —­ two users that need to, and they have the right to, use the same space for different things.

In this case the conflict is the inherent danger of cars vs. pedestrians. When either party feels that their position is superior, it is less likely that they will be the good neighbor and give a little.

Another reminder that dogs are not allowed in Community Parks. This week Security contacted two residents, one in Meadow Park and the other at Commodore Park, that had dogs in violation of the Rule.

These are just a handful of the types of things Security works with every day. Here are some statistics from our regular work:

32 Notices of violation issued for speeding

8 Investigations of HOA rule violations

12 Complaints of barking dogs of which 4 resulted in violation notices

24 Complaints of loose dogs of which 4 resulted in violation notices

21 Reports of suspicious circumstances

26 Parking violations

22 Assists with medical calls

15 Public assists

5 Assistances to the Sheriff’s Office

• Be sure to call the Security Gates first for all Rules violations, not the Security Office:

Main Gate: (530) 432-1166

North Gate: (530) 432-2258

• Please call 911 first for all emergencies.