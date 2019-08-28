Interfaith Food Ministry Hunger Run

Interfaith Food Ministry is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual IFM Hunger Run. IFM will host the official Gold Country Grand Prix Hunger Run Fundraiser with an 8K Run, 4K Run and 4K Family Walk on Alta Sierra Country Club, on Sunday September 29th, 2019.

All proceeds from the Hunger Run will go to IFM’s Holiday Food Program. Registration is now open for all adults and children. Organizations and clubs are encouraged to participate. This is a fundraiser that helps provide healthy food during the holidays for families in need, as well as celebrating health and exercise for all in Nevada County. This will be the first time having the race at the beautiful Alta Sierra Country Club.

— Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

— 7-8 a.m. Registration, 8-9 a.m. Run/Walk, 9-11 a.m. Breakfast/Award Ceremony

— Where: Alta Sierra Country Club 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley, CA 95949

— Register at http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org/hunger-run-tickets.html

— Adults: $25, Kids Under 12: $20

Interfaith Food Ministry is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families struggling with food insecurity in Western Nevada County since 1987; serving 1 million seniors, families with children, and single adults in 32 years.