In Search of Energy

First of all, I need to make a correction. In the last TWI I put the wrong dates for the 2020 Men’s Invitational. The correct dates are June 4, 5 and 6.

There are a handful of people including Jim Knight hard at work planning the 2020 Men’s Invitational. The common theme throughout our meetings is energy or lack thereof. We started our process by taking apart and evaluating all aspects of the past few invitationals. We looked at formats, starting times, and pre and post activities and of course food and beverage. The conclusion we came to was over the past few years the event was good but not great. The feelings were it lacked energy.

After looking carefully, we decided to throw out some of those “Sacred Cows”. We felt we needed to change some things, delete some things and add some. Several years past, there was always a waiting list to get into the tournament. In the past couple of years we were not even full.

Here are a few of the many changes. The breakfasts will be dropped due to lack of interest. We will take the money saved and reinvest into other activities and upgraded food and beverage opportunities. Since we won’t be having breakfasts, we can start later which may work well for those guests that will be traveling. After rounds one and two on day one, we are planning a “Block Party”. There will be lots activities, music, contests and food and beverage. I predict plenty of fun, and lots for the wives and friends as well. There is even a Corn Hole tournament planned for the women. It will be an evening full of energy.

Day two will feature the two rounds leading up to the par three contest. Both Jim and Bill will be adding some new twists. Brian Cox assures us Food and Beverage will be seen during this event. Once again participants will be encouraged to invite their wives and friends. Load up the carts, turn on some music and go out and have some fun.

Day three will be the final match followed by the horse race. We have added a few new twists this year to the horse race that should lead to an even more fun event. There may even be a final event following the horse race.

Most importantly, this event is going to be memorable. The applications are scheduled to go out in the mail on April 1st. There will be a detailed schedule of events with much more information. As a reminder, this event is open to all property owners. The guests may not be property owners. Start thinking about asking a friend and get it on the calendar. It will be a great way to show off Lake Wildwood.

As I am writing this article, it is supposed to be 75 degrees today. People are walking around in shorts and it is still February. The course is in fantastic shape. I think I will go chase that stupid white ball.