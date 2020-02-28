IFM Pledges $100K to Feed Local Families

​Interfaith Food Ministry pledges to raise $100,000 for food to feed Nevada County families, with the community’s help.

A handful of generous donors have stepped forward with the first $50,000 toward IFM’s March Matching Campaign. However, we need to raise the other $50,000 to meet our goals.

There are 13,500 people experiencing food insecurity in Nevada County.

In 2019 IFM was able to help feed over 8,000 of those individuals. More than 50 percent of those folks are seniors and children with a median family income of $14-thousand a year.

In the US, an average family spends $300 on food per month, or about a quarter of their income. Families shouldn’t have to choose between paying the bills or having food to eat.

With IFM’s March Matching Campaign, every dollar donated will be doubled. Not to mention, with IFM’s buying power this multiplies donations even further up to $4-$10 worth of food for each dollar raised.

Not only are you helping families in need, donation dollars are used to purchase food and fresh produce locally from vendors and farmers in Nevada County.

IFM will use the money raised to feed up to 5000 people in the next 4 months.

Mail or drop off checks to: IFM Match Campaign 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, CA. 95945, Please write ‘Match’ on your checks. Donate online with a credit/debit card at: interfaithfoodministry.org

For the past 32 years, Interfaith Food Ministry​, a nonprofit organization, has been dedicated to providing supplemental food to families struggling with food insecurity in Western Nevada County; serving 1 million seniors, For more information, contact Naomi Cabral at naomidd.ifm@gmail.com or 530-870-0177.