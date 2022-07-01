Ice Cream Social customer being cared for by ticket taker Ann Marie Hille.

Submitted Photo

Summer is here, and temperatures are rising!

A wonderful way to celebrate summer, and to cool off at the same time, is to attend the Ice Cream Social from 6–7:30 p.m. on July 12, 2022, at the Community Center.

For just “a buck a bowl”, you’ll get a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream with all the fixings; sprinkles, nuts, whipped cream, fudge sauce, all with the proverbial cherry on top. Feed the kids their dinner and come on down to the Ice Cream Social for your dessert. Volunteers will be waiting eagerly to scoop out bowls of ice cream and to add the toppings. There’s lots of space outside to enjoy your treat while listening to the Pot Luck Band who will provide entertainment.

Lakeside summer breezes, great music by the band, and delicious ice cream sundaes… Summer at Lake Wildwood at its best.

Submitted Photo

This is a popular event, so bring your own chairs or blankets and sit on the lawn with friends and neighbors. The ice cream is donated by Holiday Market and the Parks and Rec Committee provides the toppings.

Put July 12 on your calendars and come join us for a fun evening!