Ice Cream Social
Summer is here, and temperatures are rising!
A wonderful way to celebrate summer, and to cool off at the same time, is to attend the Ice Cream Social from 6–7:30 p.m. on July 12, 2022, at the Community Center.
For just “a buck a bowl”, you’ll get a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream with all the fixings; sprinkles, nuts, whipped cream, fudge sauce, all with the proverbial cherry on top. Feed the kids their dinner and come on down to the Ice Cream Social for your dessert. Volunteers will be waiting eagerly to scoop out bowls of ice cream and to add the toppings. There’s lots of space outside to enjoy your treat while listening to the Pot Luck Band who will provide entertainment.
This is a popular event, so bring your own chairs or blankets and sit on the lawn with friends and neighbors. The ice cream is donated by Holiday Market and the Parks and Rec Committee provides the toppings.
Put July 12 on your calendars and come join us for a fun evening!
Ice Cream Social
Summer is here, and temperatures are rising!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User