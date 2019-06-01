Hundreds Attend ‘Evacuation Plan’ Meeting

The Public Safety Committee (PSC) community forum May 23 on “Emergency Alerts and Evacuation” was stranding room only, with over 200 attendees.

Captain Jeff Pettitt, director of the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES), spoke about alerts and communications, evacuations and the County’s Emergency Incident Command Center.

He explained how CodeRed notifications will tell you to evacuate but not necessarily which way to go. This is because fire can quickly change direction. It is important to know all the alternate evacuation routes. He emphasized the importance of advance planning and knowing your own backup options.

Penn Valley fire captain John Pitts addressed the Fire Department’s main responsibilities during a fire. Fire personnel are not responsible for evacuation of people; the Sheriff’s Department is responsible for evacuation. Fire fighters will fight fires, protect lives and homes, and back up additional fire resources. Sheriff’s department personnel will make decisions regarding evacuation and when repopulation is possible.

PSC member Virginia Gompertz spoke about the “Emergency Alert Buddy” system — a neighbor-to-neighbor communication system to assist residents after a CodeRed alert.

The audience who attended the forum showed interest in the pros and cons of security sirens, air horns and car alarms as additional alerts. They also learned they could plan for the fire season by using the new 2019 / 2020 Wildfire Season Guide and the Lake Wildwood Evacuation Map, which will be in the next June 17 TWI edition.

The Public Safety Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:00 p.m., in the Dogwood Room at the Community Center. The next meeting will be on June 13. All Lake Wildwood Members are invited and encouraged to attend.

Stonegate Statistics for May:

72 Notices of violation (NOV*) for speed

4 Notices of violation (NOV*) for stop sign

5 Various rule violation investigations (0 NOV)

9 Complaints of barking dog(s) (2 resulting in NOV)

10 Reports of a loose dog(s) (4 resulting in NOV)

16 Patrol responses to suspicious circumstances

50 Parking violations (2 resulting in NOV) (0 resulting in towed vehicle)

17 Responses to medical aid incidents

12 Public assistance requests

6 Outside agency assist