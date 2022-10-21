Sourced from Metro Creative



Western Gateway Dog Park is hosting a Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Bullmastiff Brewing.

Come join us for beer and food with friends to help provide additional shade at the dog park. Pets are welcome (doggie costumes optional). Because of our limited funding, this is just one of several events we are planning this year to help maintain and improve the dog park for everyone’s enjoyment.

Hope to see you there!

Bullmastiff Brewing is located at 10183 Commercial Avenue in Penn Valley.