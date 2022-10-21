Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser
Western Gateway Dog Park is hosting a Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Bullmastiff Brewing.
Come join us for beer and food with friends to help provide additional shade at the dog park. Pets are welcome (doggie costumes optional). Because of our limited funding, this is just one of several events we are planning this year to help maintain and improve the dog park for everyone’s enjoyment.
Hope to see you there!
Bullmastiff Brewing is located at 10183 Commercial Avenue in Penn Valley.
Quilters with a Mission
We’re back again! It’s time for our 17th annual Quilt and Craft Show on November 11-12, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Upper Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments