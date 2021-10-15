How Sweet it is

Penn Valley just got a little bit sweeter with the grand opening of Honey+Cream on October 1. Located in the former Caleb’s Creamery location, Honey+Cream is a boutique specialty coffee shop that also offers slow churned ice cream. If you’re hungry for breakfast or lunch, they also offer breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, and their signature H+C Toast, which is a dine-in favorite.

A family affair from start to finish, Honey+Cream is owned by two sisters who grew up themselves in Penn Valley and their husbands. The family crew consists of Becca and Lucas Mijares along with Jenna and Coston Beauchamp. Both couples live in Penn Valley and have eight children between them ranging in ages from 2-20. Their aim is simple. They want to offer something wonderful in their hometown where they could involve the whole family. “We just want to be able to love our community well, and this is one way where we feel like we can make an impact with our coffee and ice cream that will bring a smile to people’s faces,” Jenna said.

Jenna (left) and Becca (right) in front of the newly-opened Honey + Cream.

Photo by Valerie Costa

“This is our kids’ new backyard. They have made friends with the tire guys next door and built a fairy garden on the lawn. We want to be known for a family-style, come as you are atmosphere. We are homeschooling the kids in the store, it’s all hands on deck. Sometimes you’ll see us taking turns working and watching the kids. Humbly, we are not in this for the money; we are in it for the community aspect and wanting to serve people well. This is a hard time for a lot of folks, and we just want to love people where they’re at.”

Part of spreading that love in the community is keeping everything they do as local as possible, from the honey they use to the wood shelves and benches hand-milled by friend Jason Tankersley, all made from trees that came from a friend’s property. When they took over Caleb’s, the families worked for 32 days straight remodeling the space themselves with the help of friends and former Caleb’s regulars.

The coffee they serve is from local roaster Remedy Supply Company in Auburn, which sources Direct Trade coffee. This means that the team at Remedy Supply Co. goes to meet the farmers across Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific in order to develop a relationship with the coffee growers to find out what they need to make on the coffee to turn a profit and not use slavery or child workers. They pay that price, which increases the farmers’ ability to turn a better profit and also creates quality product that is sustainable. This ensures that the coffee at Honey+Cream is both exceptional and ethical. “We are both excited about that; it’s vital that we ethically source things,” Becca said. “I like that the owner of Remedy has friends in Ethiopia and South America, and knows every single farmer she works with. They are specialty for a reason. It takes a lot of effort but it’s worth it.”

Because of the quality of the coffee used there, Honey+Cream is classified as an official boutique coffee shop that is known for their incredible lattes. Don’t forget to “make it sweet” with one of their syrups they make in-house!

Not a coffee person? No problem. Honey+Cream’s ice cream is incredibly good. They make the drive to Sacramento to Gunthers to make sure Penn Valley has incredible ice cream without having to drive up the hill. Gunthers has been around since 1940 with a slow churned process that rivals the best of them. With flavors ranging from the classic vanilla bean to butter brickle and birthday cake to a dairy-free mango sorbet, you’re bound to find something you love. One of their signature sweet drinks is the John Wayne: a milkshake made with your choice of flavor ice cream, espresso grounds, a shot of espresso, with the works on top, which includes whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and drizzled espresso grounds.

Rounding out the menu are yummy gluten-free pastries from Corvus and traditional baked goods from Sugar Mill Bakery, run by a local woman who the sisters went to high school with who has been selling her delicious baked goods at local farmers markets and is making her first foray into selling her items in-store. They also have smoothies, a wide variety of teas and chai lattes, avocado toast and H+C Toast, which has whipped cream cheese and local honey, an egg sandwich, and “the famous bagel dog”.

Every bit of H+C is intentional. From their quality drinks and food, to the way their team greets you as you walk in and makes you feel like family. They invite you to “come as you are” and give them a try!

Honey+Cream is located at 17329 Penn Valley Dr. in Penn Valley and is open Monday-Thursday 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. with a $2 ice cream happy hour 6-9 p.m., and Saturdays from 7a.m.-7 p.m. To learn more, visit honeyandcream.io.