How do I know there is a Red Flag Warning?

Learning about Red Flag Warnings keeps us alert when fire danger is high and warns when PG&E is likely to shut off our electricity.

Some people have been asking “How will I know? Well, you can …

• Watch for a red flag posted at the Lake Wildwood gates.

• Watch weather news on TV.

• Go to yubanet.com and look at fire news.

• Follow YubaNet at @yubanetfire on Twitter.

• Follow Cal Fire on Twitter.

The last two above may produce too many irrelevant tweets.

• The best thing I have found so far is this link to a National Weather Service page called “California Fire Weather.” You can Google “California Fire Weather” or click on this link: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/fire2/cafw/index.php.

It shows current Red Flag Warnings, but suppose you wanted to know if any Red Flag Warnings are expected in the next few days? Then try this page: https://www.spc.noaa.gov/products/fire_wx/ . It shows 1, 2, 3–8 day “fire weather” forecasts.

If you click on one of the maps you can add cities, counties, etc. It might show you a forecast of dangerous weather that might turn into a Red Flag Warning.