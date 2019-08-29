How about a ‘Red Zone Affair?’

The Red Zone Affair is an incredibly special time to enjoy your family with 49rs Alumni, the Fire Safe Council and friends. This benefits the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.

Friday, Sept 27, is a great day filled with fun games and activities for your family. Kids of ALL ages will enjoy an extraordinary time playing yard games with Celebrity 49rs Alumni. How fun is that!

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 28, is an elegant event where everyone and everything will be dressed in formal 49er RED and Black. You will arrive at an extraordinary private mountainside residence with magnificent views from Inspiration Point; a pool with cascading waterfalls over a mine shaft provide the backdrop for this magical evening. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres by the pool, a delicious catered dinner, full bar, dancing under the stars, and a silent auction. Celebrities from the 49er Alumni will be joining us and you never know who else might show up! Put on your best red formal attire and join us for an evening you won’t forget.