Home and Garden Tour Coming Soon

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee proudly presents their semi-annual Home and Garden tour from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The tour includes four lovely homes and three beautiful gardens for your viewing enjoyment. Maps will be available with ticket purchase

A catered luncheon will be served in a beautiful garden on the lake, which is included in the home tour ticket. Lunch hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45 per person and are available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 23-25 in the Redbud Room, Lake Wildwood Community Center. After May 25, tickets will be available from 8-11:30 a.m. Monday-Wednesday in the Community Center Office through Monday, June 6.

Should you have any questions please contact Mary Teborek 432-3710 or Marilyn Heald 432-4385.