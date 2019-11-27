Holiday Safety Gift Ideas … Let There Be Light!

A few of my neighbors have told me that the holiday gift I gave them last year was their most useful gift of the year, especially during the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs. These gifts are not super pretty, but put a red ribbon around it and they’ll work out well. During the holidays (or any time of year) use these safety gifts for host/hostess gifts, birthday gifts and/or holiday gifts:

One is a rechargeable plug in LED safety light that goes on when the power goes out — voila, I have light wherever I plug these little gems in. They’re all charged up, ready for use. And, the LED light casts a super bright blue-hued light. You can take the light out of the cradle and use it around the house as a flashlight. It also has a flash mode if I need to get someone’s attention.

Along this thinking is the same kind of LED light that actually sounds an alarm when the power goes out. My neighbors told me about this light. We want to be awakened in the middle of the night if the power goes out because something’s wrong. This is a good little gem too — beep, beep, beep! when the power goes out.

A third great little holiday safety gift is a car LED flashlight that uses the car cigarette lighter/USB port to be recharged. It never leaves my car (and doesn’t get lost). These lights are super bright and have a magnet at the end of it so that you can stick it on your car and shine it down on your flat tire or your trailer hitch. It’s my favorite light. Okay, I’m a geek. I get it.

Do you have a few holiday safety gift ideas? Let me know so that I can include them in the next issue of TWI. Contact Virginia at virginia@bellaombra.com.