Holiday Market WOW point donations for Penn Valley Food Drive

We are two brothers currently attending Nevada Union High School and in the Interact Club. We, along with our family, have been involved in the Penn Valley Rotary Club’s Holiday Meals Food Drive for six years now. Rotary has always tried to feed at least 30 Penn Valley area families for the winter holidays. This year we are providing meals for 35 families. These families in need are recommended by school staff, and remain otherwise anonymous to any coordinators and volunteers.

Penn Valley Rotary is able to fund these meals with WOW Point donations from members and the community with the amazing partnership of the local Penn Valley Holiday Market. These points can be donated during checkout by asking the cashier to give them to Penn Valley Rotary in increments of 1000 points. When you are able to donate 1000 points, that turns into $20 to help feed our neighbors at no cost to you, and it won’t take much effort for you to make a difference by helping others in need.

These points can be contributed anytime throughout the year. However, Rotary especially seeks community WOW support over the holidays, when the points are spent to pay for meals to assist kids who are not receiving sustaining food benefits from schools for weeks at a time.

Barry Svendsen, Manager of the local Holiday Market, and the entire Holiday Market team helps, and go out of their way to pre-order and coordinate with Rotary to ensure that all items are available and ready for Rotarians to pack and provide for the schools to distribute to families.

This year with COVID-19 impacts continuing, and higher prices on everything, families really feel the financial crunch, and helping them is more important than ever.





PV Rotary will be at the Holiday Market this year on two Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on December 4 and December 11.

Thank you for any contributions or spreading the word in our community- you help Penn Valley Rotary help our neighbors in need!