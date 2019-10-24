Holiday Market and IFM Team Up for the Holidays

Once again, for the month of November, Barry Svendsen and his team at Holiday Market have announced their “Holiday Market Best Wishes” program.

This year they are offering holiday food bags containing Best Yet products: Long grain rice, creamy peanut butter, cut green beans, home-style instant mashed potatoes and spaghetti — a retail value of over $8.00.

For $5.00 you can purchase one of these bags, and the contents will be donated to Interfaith Food Ministry to be distributed to their clients, the hungry of Nevada County.

In 2018, IFM gave 1,206 Nevada County families Thanksgiving dinners and 1,216 families Christmas dinners. Donations from you and the other residents of Nevada County enabled IFM to make those holiday food distributions. The food in these bags will help IFM provide holiday meals again this year.

The bags will be available for purchase from Nov. 11 through Dec. 9. Please consider purchasing a bag or two the next time you check out at the Penn Valley Holiday Market. All you need to do is tell the cashier you would like one and it’s done.

Last year, through your collective generosity, almost 600 of these bags of food were purchased at the Penn Valley Holiday Market. Please help us beat that number this year.

The hungry in Nevada County thank you, and IFM thanks you for your generous donations.

On behalf of IFM, I would also like to thank Barry and the Holiday Market staff for making this happen.

God bless and Happy Holidays!!