Holiday Lights in the Park Cancelled for 2019

Penn Valley Area Chamber of

Commerce to Reboot Event in 2020

The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of the annual Holiday Lights in the Park event for 2019. The event was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14.

The Chamber’s board of directors made the decision to reboot the popular event in an attempt to address some of the challenges and improve the event for the future. “Our goal is to make the event bigger, better, longer, more cost efficient and more user friendly, starting in 2020 and moving forward,” said Mike Mastrodonato, chamber president. “We are approaching this as our goal — to take two steps forward makes it necessary for us to take a step back.”

