Yes, it’s that time of year again! The Holiday Craft Faire will be a Friday-Saturday event in 2022, held on Friday, November 11 from 4-9 p.m., and on Saturday, November 12 from 9-3 p.m. at the Community Center on Wildflower Drive.

Jeannie’s Bistro in the Marina Room will be offering dinner entrees on Friday evening, all prepared by Katy of At Your Service. Pies and cakes will be available for desserts, and (on Friday night only) The Oaks will be selling beer and wine in the Marina Room. The much-loved Russian mushroom soup will be available throughout the event. Breakfast will be available on Saturday morning, followed by a lunch of sandwiches, salad, bread, cookies, brownies, coffee, tea, and soft drinks.

Many new vendors will present their wares, such as yard/garden art, pottery, woodcrafts, jewelry, and many holiday craft goods. We have revamped the table layout in every room this year for easier access to the goods on sale.

Kathie Valentine has gathered donations for gift baskets that will be raffled off at the Faire. The list of donations includes a Whim gift card from the Woman’s Club, a Rumzel folk doll from Kandy Weston, a decorated and lighted Christmas tree from a vendor, a fall-themed basket to help with your holiday entertaining, a Clubhouse gift certificate, and much more. All will be on view at the entrance to the Community Center, where raffle tickets will be on sale Friday and Saturday. All proceeds from the raffles go to the Parks & Recreation Committee to support their programs and activities.

Please, join us at the Community Center on November 11 and 12, and shop ‘til you drop. Our intrepid Shuttle Elves will be on hand once again to take shoppers to and from their cars and help you carry those special one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays.