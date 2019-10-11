Holiday Craft Faire Celebrates 31st.

Forty-two creative artisans will be participating this year at the 31st Annual Holiday Craft Faire on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in the Community Center. This event is sponsored by the Lake Wildwood Parks and Recreation Committee

Rain or shine, all rooms on both floors of the Community Center and the Marina Room will feature the handicrafts of talented individuals who are anxious to share with you their specialty crafts, some of which have taken years to perfect.

You may recognize several of the vendors who have been attending the Holiday Craft Faire for years, but this year we also have brand new artisans who offer additional choices for your holiday shopping. Enjoy browsing and chatting with the artisans and learn more about their creative talents. You will be impressed by their hand-crafting skills.

Some of the specialty items available at the Craft Faire this year are pine needle baskets; handmade wreaths; fair-trade goods from around the world; wooden toys and wood-turned art; quilts; ponchos; barn quilts; candles; soaps and lotions; enameled vessels; iron, copper and silver creations; ceramics in all forms; sculptures; paintings; photography; home décor novelties; garden-inspired items; potted plants; bird houses; holiday decorations and much, much more.

Plan to visit the Redbud Garden room, where our talented members of the Lake Wildwood Garden Club will fill an entire room with their beautiful creations.

Always a highlight is Jeannie’s Café, located in the Marina Room, with tables and chairs for you to relax and enjoy delicious food while taking a break from shopping. Breakfast croissants and pastries and several yummy choices for lunch, with hot and cold beverages, served both days during the hours of the Faire. New this year at the Bistro is a selection of wines presented by our Food and Beverage Department.

You’ll also be delighted by the wonderful raffle prizes displayed at the upper entrance to the Community Center. Take a chance and buy a raffle ticket! You might win a gift basket, an item of apparel, an original painting or collectible, a living plant or one of several gift certificates offered by your favorite merchants.

We’re pleased to offer a complimentary “Missy Daisy” shuttle service at both parking lots to transport you to and from the Community Center.

See you soon at the Lake Wildwood Holiday Craft Faire!