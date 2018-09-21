Holiday Craft Fair. Yep! Its Time Approaches

Yes, it's true — this is the 30th year that Lake Wildwood Association's Parks and Recreation Committee has sponsored the Holiday Craft Faire! Wow! For 30 years talented artisans have gathered together right here in Lake Wildwood to offer their creative crafts to our community!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to attend the 30th Annual Holiday Craft Faire at the LWA Community Center.

The entire Community Center, all rooms on both floors, will be filled with the impressive crafts of 43 vendors! We are pleased that 33 of your favorite vendors will be returning again and 10 brand-new vendors will help create the most memorable craft faire!

Among the items our new vendors will feature are pine needle baskets, handmade wreaths, fair-trade goods from around the world, wooden toys and wood-turned art, quilts, ponchos, candles, enameled vessels, iron, copper and silver creations, ceramics in all forms, sculptures, paintings and wall pieces.

You can also look forward to seeing the specialty items made by your favorite returning vendors, which include baby and doll clothing, books, purses, hats, knitted accessories, soaps, cards, garden items and plants, home décor, jewelry, bird houses, paintings, photography, holiday decorations and much, much more! You will again be amazed by the creativity and talent of these crafters.

Invite your family and friends to join you in the foothills on a lovely fall weekend for shopping and dining at the Holiday Craft Faire. If you haven't attended before, you'll quickly see why it has become a yearly favorite to so many people by offering unique, handmade gifts which will be treasured for years to come.

Also a favorite is Jeannie's Café, located in the Marina Room. It will be open both days during the Faire. Start your morning with hot coffee or tea and a fresh breakfast sandwich or a tasty pastry. In the afternoon take a break from shopping, sit down and relax at Jeannie's for a bowl of our famous Russian mushroom soup or Chef Eric's special chili, a crisp Chinese chicken salad or a delicious croissant sandwich. Yum!

Another fun event at the Faire is our raffle drawing. Preview the raffle prizes displayed at the upper entrance to the Community Center, then buy your tickets and drop the tickets in the boxes for the prizes you'd like to win. Maybe you'll be lucky and win one of our great prizes, such as a gift basket, a useful garden product or living plant, an item of apparel or one of the many gift certificates donated by local merchants.

A complimentary shuttle service will be available at both parking lots to transport you to and from the Community Center. We'll even help you unload your packages into your car!

The most magical holiday season of the year is coming soon — begin enjoying the season with us while getting an early start to your shopping at the LWA Holiday Craft Faire.