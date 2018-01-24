Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Adrian Molina’s ‘Coco’ an Academy Award worthy HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT: To Adrian Molina, who grew up in rural southern Nevada County, and another film industry honor for the movie "Coco," which he co-wrote and co-directed. Having already collected considerable hardware in the awards season, the film was nominated this week the coveted Oscar. Molina and his team are nominees to receive Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Song. Rest assured, Nevada County will be cheering him on come March 4.

MISS: To the contentious discussion that played out Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting over funding to implement the Voter's Choice Act — a new system that will send a vote-by-mail ballot to every county voter. Supervisors denied the $300,000 requested from Greg Diaz, the county's registrar of voters, by a 3-2 vote because they said he waited too long to bring the request before them, considering the election is now just five months away. This should not have caught anyone by surprise, as the move has been widely discussed publicly and among staff for nearly a year. Our elected officials — supervisors and the head of the Elections Office — should have been able to work through any issues on this months ago, instead of what appeared to many as an embarrassing episode for Nevada County in front of the visiting Secretary of State.

HIT: To forecasted snowfall in the Sierra and its foothills to close out the week (with weather service predictions of snow as low as 2,000 feet). We can't wait all that much longer to pull together a snowpack, as freezing cold temperatures will eventually wane in coming months as Mother Earth spins toward spring.

MISS: To Nevada City Planning Commissioner Jason Rainey saying his role as board president of cannabis nonprofit Growing Community creates no conflict of interest in his role with the commission and wouldn't recuse himself from marijuana-related decisions, only to abstain from voting on one cannabis business item and then vote on another at the same meeting. The Fair Political Practices Commission says he's on solid legal ground, because he receives no financial compensation from "Growing Community." But his decision to vote on one item, and not the other, only creates confusion over the stance he'd just taken. As one reader noted, AB 1234, which requires mandatory ethics training for local electeds, goes into the ethical as well as the legal side of the question. And as the reader said, if you even have to ask the question, you likely have a conflict.

HIT: To the recognition of Jeff Dunning for his longtime leadership with the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County's Board of Directors. Dunning, who received the 2018 Wildfire Mitigation Awards from the International Fire Chief's Association and National Fire Protection Association, and all the good folks at the Fire Safe Council have long been helping to make our community a safer place from wildfire.

MISS: To government shutdowns. Point fingers wherever you like, but we elect our representatives to do the people's business. If they shut down the government, quite simply by definition they're failing to do the job. And it's nonsensical that when such a shutdown occurs, government employees go without pay — including our military — but those who shut it down, our elected officials, do still get paid.

HIT: To women all across the country marching and exercising their freedom of speech and right to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances, granted in the First Amendment. Regardless of political stripes, we still have a long way to go toward equality in the United States, where women on average still make 79 cents for every dollar a man earns, despite the Equal Pay Act passed nearly 55 years ago.

HIT: To The Union's flag football team bringing home the Nevada County Adult Sports Association championship. If you haven't yet read Sports Editor Walter Ford's completely unbiased report — OK, not completely unbiased — on the "David vs. Goliath" title game, the laughs alone are worth your time. And it's a great reminder of all the fun opportunities in several sports our community offers to its Weekend Warriors. Get out there and play!