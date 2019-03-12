History of the Vogt Ranch

Join the Lake Wildwood Garden Club on Tuesday, April 9, at 1:00 p.m., in the Lake Room at the Community Center, to hear about the fascinating 70+ year history of Vogt Ranch.

Martin Vogt will speak about his family and the times they endured to maintain the ranch prior to and after the construction of Lake Wildwood. Martin and his wife, Susan, continue to farm and sell fruits and vegetables that they cultivate on their ranch parcel.

Guests are welcome. Any questions, please contact Sherin Kyte, 432-3843, sskyte@comcast.net.