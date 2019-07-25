His Team Biggs Beats Her Team Biggs in Finals

The Bocce Club’s July tournament was held on Saturday, July 13, at the Meadow Park bocce courts. Plenty of morning snacks, pastries and refreshing liquids were also donated by the members to nourish the morning’s players.

Conducted on the second Saturday of the month throughout the season, the Club’s monthly games are not especially competitive as much as they are “somewhat enthusiastic” and lots of fun.

Larry Flint, the Club’s tournament director this year, creates the teams based on member sign-ups and skill. He then builds a simple tournament ladder for the games.

Five four-person teams participated in this July event. The winning Biggs team (see picture) held on to defeat the runner-up team (Jane Biggs, Patti Haney, Bob Wood and Tom Woollard) in a double elimination final game.

For more info about the Lake Wildwood Bocce Club, contact Michelle Moore, president, at (949) 363-3992 or email LWWBocceBall@outlook.com.

CUTLINE: Sitting, left to right: Ken Haney, Dick Biggs (team captain), Patti Conway and Bernie Theobald