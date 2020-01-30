Highlighting tours: Italy, Ireland, Cape Cod and America’s Music Cities.

Don’t miss the Women’s Club annual Meet & Greet on Friday, Feb. 14, in the Lake Room Community Center, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious continental breakfast while watching a thrilling presentation on travel by Jay Fehan of Collette Tours. He will be showing highlights of tours of Italy, Ireland, Cape Cod and America’s Music Cities.

This is an opportunity for members to invite guests and new Lake Wildwood residents to join in the fun. It’s a great way to make new friends in the community!

The new Women’s Club board of directors will be installed.

There will be terrific raffle prizes. Every member who brings a guest will receive five raffle tickets. All guests who join the Club at the event will receive five raffle tickets. Proceeds from the raffle will go to Women of Worth.

Admission: $10 for members and guests. Please contact Kathy Hendricks at 432-5191, or dkhendricks71@gmail.com, prior to mailing checks to LWW Women’s Club, P.O. Box 2043, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Make your reservation today!