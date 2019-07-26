Here’s a Wrap— ‘Chat with the Chief’

On July 24, Chief Don Wagner conducted the second in the monthly series, “Chat with the Chief” in Lake Wildwood. These monthly talks are a forum for the community to ask any questions they want. Due to overwhelming requests from the Neighborhood Groups, it made more sense for the community to come to the Chief, instead of the Chief coming to the smaller individual meetings.

Chief Wagner spent more than two hours with our LWW community, and we thank him for all of his hard work, diligence and expertise. We are blessed to have Captain Wagner as our Fire Chief. With more than 35 attendees, Chief Wagner answered burning questions from the friendly audience.

A few highlights were:

Q: What If I’m dropped from fire insurance?

A: There’s always the state run “California FAIR Plan.” You’ll need to have a good broker to make sure you’re covered by with other insurance such as property, umbrella, etc. Shop brokers. Keep shopping other insurance options.

“Review the 2019/2020 Fire Season Guide, and KNOW the CENTERFOLD, which is the meat-n-potatoes of the guide,” says Chief Wagner.

Also, “August and September are supposed to be above average for fire season, so prepare now,” Chief Wagner advises, “Take personal responsibility:”

— Clear vegetation for defensible space.

— Practice escape routes. Perform a mock evacuation like Ronnie Garcia’s group (TWI article previously). Rehearsing increases “muscle memory” and because you can more easily remember what to do during an emergency.

— Know multiple routes out of your neighborhood. There could be a downed tree blocking the road.

The Sheriff’s department is dispatched now for every fire, and if things get out of hand, they can activate an evacuation sooner.

Q: Where’s the McCourtney Road Firebreak?

A: This firebreak could help LWW. It’s an old firebreak that is being recleared. It runs Ponderosa Road to McCourtney Road, cutting through where the LOBO FIRE started. Probably most threats are north winds and wind driven down the South Yuba and Deer Creek Ravines. A low pressure system has winds circle counterclockwise, helping to create these North winds.

Q: PG&E Shutdowns?

A: Every line must be inspected before they go live again. During a high wind event, transmission lines will be shut down affecting larger areas (compared to distribution lines in neighborhood areas). This could take two to four days. Be ready for a shutdown:

— Be signed up for CodeRED.

— Keep vehicle fuel topped off.

— Defensible space clean up around house

— Go-bags in cars,

Among the standard list, here’s a few ideas:

— N95 or N100 masks can help filter air, but harder to breath.

— Goggles might help with smoke in eyes.

— Water.

— Wear cotton or wool. Carry wool blankets (natural fiber doesn’t burn as easily).

— Gloves.

— Hats with shrouds.

— Close-toed shoes.

— nstall 1/8-inch screens on all outside areas, such as eaves, attic vents, crawl space vents, etc. They keep embers from entering area vents in homes and ingniting homes from the inside out.

Q: What if I can’t get out?

A: If you feel unsafe, leave early before an evacuation is called, so you don’t get in this situation.

If you can’t get out (stuck in traffic, downed tree blocking you, etc.) here are a few options to consider:

— Stay moving and try to get out. Go to other evacuation routes. Along the way, be situationally aware and look for a Temporary Refuge Areas: open grass area or a lake where there are less fuels. Or, go into buildings to get you out of the smoke.

Last ditch efforts:

— Get to any building and stay inside on the opposite side of fire front. Put wet towels over you. Wait for front to pass. Go outside when it is safe to do so.

Q: Why is 10 feet of clearing required on each side of the road?

A: It helps to stop a fire and gives you an area to evacuate while the fire department (or ambulance) comes in.

The bottom line is be prepared, Be aware. Take personal responsibility and keep your yard/land cleaned up.