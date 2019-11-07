Helping to be Prepared and Safe as Possible

I would like to start this column with a “thank you” to both Mike Dobbins, our editor, and to John Ewald of the Public Safety Committee. They recently reached out to me and suggested that I contribute here on a regular basis. I know that a bio on me appeared earlier this year so I will make only a brief introduction. I come from a Law Enforcement career in the Bay Area and have lived up here for almost 15 years now. I managed a Security Guard company for a while and worked at Lake Wildwood for the old Security Department prior to the contract with Stonegate Protection. I returned as Stonegate’s Security Manager for Lake Wildwood this past January.

I intend this column to be a combination of stories about Security happenings and incidents, tips and comments about our various procedures, and information designed to help us be prepared and as safe as possible. I encourage feedback on any topic and I will read and answer emails as well as return phone calls.

We want to thank our residents for their patience with the various issues Security had during the power outages. Our infrastructure is aging, and we had several and repeated issues with gate arms and access control computers (these issues are being addressed by Management). We had to institute an emergency procedure of asking for identification at the North Gate during much of the time the power was out. Again, our thanks and we feel that our basic Security mission was accomplished during this difficult time.

Also during the outages we had a near tragedy at a home on Lake Forest. On Wednesday October 23, the residents left a candle lit on a table and went to bed. The candle burned down and ignited the table and caused a true house fire. Fortunately the residents were able to escape and PVFD got the fire under control quickly.

A family on Meadowlark Court contacted Security on Sunday, October 20 and reported an elderly man had contacted them and their child and offered the child some cookies. The parents were obviously concerned that this was very inappropriate. Security brought the Sheriff into the matter and deputies conducted a thorough investigation and spoke with the man who is a longtime resident. He claimed an innocent intent but was warned about his behavior.

In another matter involving the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy contacted Security for assistance in a vandalism case. The old school site behind Sun Forest has been the victim of much malicious mischief and the deputy was investigating a fairly significant event involving broken windows. The deputy had some surveillance photos of juveniles on bicycles from the site and felt the involved parties might be residents here. One of our officers viewed the photos and was able to tentatively identify the three teens as residents that we were familiar with.

As anyone wanting to get to the Clubhouse Saturday morning (October 19) knows the community had a recycling event at the Clubhouse parking lot that morning. The turnout was very high and the associated traffic problems were very significant, and we found that many were inconvenienced. Our apologies to those effected.

As a result of the recent power outages a resident on Lake Forest left a gasoline can in their front yard overnight. The can disappeared and is presumed stolen. The only reason that we know about the event is from Facebook. We understand that the resident may have felt that it would not be useful to report this to Security, but we wish that they had. While it is unlikely that we could recover the can, knowing about problems in the community is a key factor in our patrol activities. We ask that all residents report things like this even if they just make a quick phone report so that we know about it.

Thanks for reading!