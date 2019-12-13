Helping Kids & Families at Christmas!

Ho! Ho! Ho! In collaboration with the Lake Wildwood Motorcycle Club, over the last two weeks the Oaks Clubhouse and the Open Mic staff have dedicated audience tips and the community has filled several donation bins with new toys and food for Nevada County families and children this Christmas.

­——

Oaks Open Mic and

Motorcycle Club Helping

Kids & Families

——

This charitable program, the Nevada County Food and Toy Run, comes together at the Fairgrounds on December 14 when all the donations collected by the Motorcycle Club, its supporters, and others, will be offered to those in need this Christmas.

At the December 9th Monday night Open Mic, a full house of 19th Hole live music enthusiasts continued to open their hearts — enjoying the evening’s acoustic talent while snacking and dining off the Bar’s tasty menu. The line-up included several new performers. Fresh off their recent appearances at the Ladies Chorus Holiday Concert, the Lake Wildwood Quartet performed acapella songs with precision vocal harmonies. First timers, Gary Parks and Eva Bagno offered jazzy standards and impressive instrument work.

Throughout the evening several Open Mic crowd pleasers sang a variety of engaging Christmas tunes and familiar Holiday music.

Held on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, the next Oaks Open Mic is Monday night, December 23, from 6pm to 8:30pm.

It should be a an enjoyable evening and a fun way to welcome Christmas week! Performers interested in requesting a song set should text Bernie T., the Open Mic Host at: 925-351-3672 or by email: bjt47@comcast.net.