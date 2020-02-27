Help Us Grow Fitness at Lake Wildwood

This year the Lake Wildwood Recreation Department is looking to add new and improved programs for both adults and children. The Recreation Department is looking for individuals who are interested in volunteering their time and talent to provide our members with multiple programs this coming summer. If you’re interested in helping or starting a program please feel free to contact Andrew at the Community Center. We are looking to grow our fitness programs here at the Community Center and are looking for potential exercise instructors for land and the pool. If you’re interested please call Andrew at (530) 432-3260.