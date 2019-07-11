HELP from the Fire Safe Council will make you Firewise!

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is a non-profit, local volunteer-based organization dedicated to making Nevada County safer from catastrophic wildfire through fire prevention education, fire break clearing projects and creating Firewise Communities/USA®.

Free Help:

• Defensible Space Advice at Your Home

• Year-Round, Drive-by Chipping Service

• Defensible Space Clearing for Low-Income Seniors and the Disabled

• Hazard Tree Removals for Low-Income Residents

• Emergency Evacuation Guide

• Scotch Broom Challenge — Weed Wrench Loans and Community Project Sites

• Fire Safe Products — Reflective Road/Address Signs and Fire Rated Tarps

• Firewise Communities/USA® Certification Assistance

• Neighborhood Education Presentations

• Reduced Cost Air Ambulance Service Memberships

For complete information on all programs and services, please visit http://www.areyoufiresafe.com or call the Fire Safe Council at (530) 272-1122.

Together we can make all of Nevada County fire safe! Nevada County Firewise Communities/USA®!

Working together, residents can make their own property — and their entire neighborhood — much safer from wildfire. The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County has been assisting individual neighborhoods in completing the National Fire Protection Association’s Firewise Communities/USA® certification process for over 10 years.

It begins with a few concerned citizens who form a committee. Next, a community wildfire hazard assessment is conducted in collaboration with a Registered Professional Forester, your local fire department and CAL FIRE. From this assessment, recommendations are given in how to best address the wildfire hazards. The community committee develops an action plan to implement the recommendations.

Once the action plan is in place, an educational event is held to let residents know their part in implementing the action plan. The certification is renewed annually to keep a focus on the ongoing need for vegetation management to reduce the wildfire fuel on the landscape.

Aside from being safer from wildfire by working together in your neighborhood to address the wildfire hazard, you may be eligible for a discount on your homeowners insurance if you live in a certified Firewise Community/USA®.

The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) announced a rate reduction program for California which provides policyholders living in Firewise Communities/USA® a 5% discount on their homeowners insurance policy premium. That’s real cash savings along with the peace of mind that you’ve done all you can to protect your family from the most significant natural disaster threatening Nevada County.

Other insurance carriers are starting to notice the remarkable efforts of Firewise Communities and are pre-qualifying those living in a Firewise Community for homeowners insurance.

To learn more, contact the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County at (530) 272-1122 or online at http://www.areyoufiresafe.com.