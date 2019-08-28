Help for Those Struggling with Cancer

Last year, the American Cancer Society estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases for 2019. For everyone, especially our community, this means that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to fight cancer.

In the meantime, those who receive a cancer diagnosis are left in shock, at a loss as to what to do and how to cope. Although many consider it a death sentence, the truth is, for most, it doesn’t have to be. Fortunately, cancer survival rates have increased through the years.

Of course, for those who get cancer, the question is, “How can I survive?” My friend and fellow Penn Valley Lion, Amor Traceski, is a two-time cancer survivor who wrote a very special guide book to address that very question. It is a one-of-a-kind book that contains stories, practical tips and valuable information gathered from 19 amazing cancer survivors, several whose cancers metastasized (spread), yet they continue to thrive.

If you are or if anyone you know is living with cancer, I highly recommend getting the book, Been There, Done That: Practical Tips and Wisdom from Cancer Survivors for Cancer Patients. It will really help save time trying to figure out what to do to cope and navigate life with cancer.

It is full of practical advice from the survivors on how to deal with treatment side effects, medical procedures and devices and natural negative emotions, as well as how to carry on with daily life activities, like sleeping, driving, family and friends, children, finances/health insurance, pets, driving, employment issues, cooking, sexual intimacy, moving around the house or apartment, managing medications, exercising, etc.

It also contains information on survivorship, integrative healthcare, uplifting motivations, useful tips for the caregiver, great advice on how to communicate with the cancer patient and a really comprehensive glossary of terms, among others.

“Been There, Done That: Practical Tips and Wisdom from Cancer Survivors for Cancer Patients” is now available online in both paperback and eBook formats on Amazon (www.amazon.com), Barnes and Noble (www.barnesandnoble.com), Book Depository (www.bookdepository.com) and IndieBound Bookstores (www.indiebound.org). Note: Because of the volume of information, the book measures 8.5 x 11 inches and weighs three pounds. Help those struggling with cancer by getting this very special book for them!

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the author, Amor Traceski, directly at beentheredonethatsurvivecancer@gmail.com or phone (650) 346-9548.