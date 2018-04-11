Help Beautify Lake Wildwood

GARDEN CLUB HOSTS FIFTH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

The Garden Club will be hosting its fifth annual fund-raiser on Wednesday, April 18, and Thursday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Penn Valley Farm Supply and Nursery, 17115 Penn Valley Road, Penn Valley. Please come to your local nursery and shop for plants and supplies for your yard and patio and, at the same time, you will be helping the Garden Club continue beautifying Lake Wildwood!

The Garden Club's good friend and ardent supporter, Ron Ettlin, owner of the Nevada County Farm Supply and Nursery and a Lake Wildwood resident, has agreed to host the fund-raiser again this year. Ron is generously donating 20 percent of the proceeds from sales at his nursery made on April 18 and 19 to the Garden Club. Please mention to the nursery staff that you would like your purchases applied to the Garden Club fund-raiser.

You may have noticed that the Garden Club has been busy spending the proceeds from last year's fund-raiser on various garden projects within Lake Wildwood. Besides planting and decorating the barrels at the two entry gates, the Garden Club continues to enhance the drought- and deer-resistant "Demonstration Garden" at the Community Center by nurturing the garden, adding new plants and decorating it for various holidays.

Last winter, the Garden Club planted 2,200 new daffodil bulbs at various locations around the Clubhouse and the golf course. We hope you are enjoying the perky, yellow flowers reminding you that spring is here.

The Club is now planning to improve the landscaping on the corner of Lake Wildwood Drive and Cottontail Way (near the Clubhouse sign) by designing a garden area, which will be developed over the next few years to create a lovely park-like entrance to the Clubhouse for the entire community to enjoy.

We have also recently reactivated our program to provide fresh flowers for the tables in the Clubhouse restaurant for special holidays. This is another small way we can share the benefit of our fund-raiser with you.

Last year our fund-raiser was another huge success, due to the wonderful participation of our Lake Wildwood residents and our Penn Valley neighbors. The Garden Club is hopeful that it will surpass the $1,770 earned last year and is asking again for the community's support to replenish our beautification fund.

Remember, while you are enhancing your own personal garden with plants purchased at the fund-raiser, you will be supporting a local Penn Valley merchant and the Garden Club will be earning money to continue its mission of beautifying Lake Wildwood.

We look forward to seeing you on April 18 and April 19. Thank you for your support.

If you have any questions, please call Paula Farrell, 432-4980.