Heading Into Most Dangerous Part of Fire Season

Now coming up on the fall season, we are headed into the most dangerous part of the fire season – now until the rain comes. All summer long many community members have been actively attending meetings on how to mitigate their properties, harden their homes and actively working within their Firewise Community. But I want to remind folks that there are certain precautions you should take when there is a Red Flag Warning that are listed in the 2019 Ready, Set, Go! Handbook at http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org. They include:

— Be prepared for the possibility of a public utility power shut off. Have food, lighting, water, and charged batteries that will last for several days.

— Park your vehicle towards the roadway and load your Go Bag. Prepare for quick evacuation.

— Know how to open your garage if power is unavailable.

— Be sure you have a full tank of gas.

— Keep pets nearby.

— Have a plan to transport large animals and livestock.

— Always check towing equipment and eliminate dragging hazards.

— Do not mow or trim dry grass.

— Do not use equipment outdoors that may create a spark.

— Never park on dry grass.

— Never burn on a Red Flag Warning day

Additionally, we all need to know several routes from our home to use during an evacuation. On August 27th, the Board received a presentation from Captain Jeff Pettitt, Program Manger for the Office of Emergency Services, who reported that in August alone we had 327 new enrollments for Code Red with a total of more than 25,000 enrollments.

If you have not yet registered for Code Red, please do so by signing up at http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org. This could mean the difference between life and death, so please sign up.

For our river-goers, please be to reminded that fire throughout the South Yuba River Corridor are illegal, including private property. As a pilot program, the Board adopted Urgency Ordinance 2454 banning open fire on private property, with some exceptions. The restrictions are within ¼ mile on each side of the ordinary high mark of the river from the confluence of the South Yuba River with Kentucky Creek below Bridgeport to Lang’s Crossing until the end of the declared 2019 fire season. Some of the exceptions include allowing wood and charcoal fires in permanent provided pedestal grills and fire rings in designated developed recreation sites (i.e. organized campground) and fires inside enclosed stove, grill, barbecue or portable brazier on an improved parcel located more than ten (10) feet away from a combustible structure with readily available access to an emergency water supply system within 30 feet diameter from the fire’s edge.

Please go to MyNevadaCounty.com for more information all the restrictions and exceptions which are found under Article 6 of Chapter XVI of the Nevada County Land Use and Development Code Land Use and Development Code.

In other river news, I am pleased to report out that the restoration work on the Bridgeport Covered Bridge is well underway. The Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee (S.O.B.) explained, “The framework is complete and the “Mabey Bridge” structure is being pushed through the historic Bridgeport Bridge that will provide the support necessary to complete the project. It looks like a huge erector set structure! Once this “internal bridge” is completed it will support the wood bridge, provide the framework for scaffolding to be erected for workers to work from and … be used to raise the historic bridge to its new level. All of the timbers of the old bridge have been inspected…The good news is most of these original timbers are in very good condition and will not need to be replaced, which will help move the project forward… Check out the photos and videos showing the daily progress of the project on the South Yuba River Park Association website: http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org.”

I am very excited everything is moving forward and thank the dedicated community members of the S.O.B. for the long tireless work over many years which includes long-time member Don Denton who recently passed away. Don was the Chair for the Bridge Restoration Celebration Committee and was working to ensure that the reopening of the Bridge involved the entire community. Don will be missed and we thank him for his contribution to our great community.