Have Pickleball Paddle Will Travel

By Terri Nordby

In search of cooler weather, several Lake Wildwood residents planned their vacations around playing pickleball and getting away from the hot weather we have been experiencing this past summer in Lake Wildwood. Here are a few of their stories:

Victor Simon spent the month of July in much cooler Carmel, California, where there are several places to play PB in the Monterey area. He played at Via Paraiso Park, located at 129 Via Paraiso, Monterey, open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. And then he played at Forest Hills Park, located at the corner of Camino del Monte and Junipero, Carmel by the Sea, where he played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

And if that wasn't enough PB for Victor, he drove to Santa Cruz one day and met up with fellow PBers from Lake Wildwood — Patti and Steve Egge, Jeff and Jane Seid, Terri and Ollie Nordby, Frank Fish and Gail Headstrom — who were staying in Capitola to get away from the hot weather, and played some PB at Brommer Street Park, located at 1451 30th Ave., Santa Cruz, where they have four PB courts, with open play Monday through Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Victor also spent 10 days in August in North Lake Tahoe and played on the new courts in Squaw Valley located at 1st Parking lot on left, Highway 89, Olympic Valley, California; Kilner Park, located at 410 Ward Ave., Tahoe City; and Incline Village, where they now have four new stand-alone PB courts and four shared courts adjacent to each other. Drop-in play every day from 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. All levels welcome.

Pam and Bill Sikes traveled to beautiful Cambria, California, on the Central Coast, to vacation, play some PB and enjoy the 60ish degree weather. They played at Cambria Pickleball by the Sea, located at 1350 Main St., Cambria, where they have six dedicated PB courts. The courts are less than a mile from the ocean and the club advertises itself as "the most friendly players you can imagine." Play is Sunday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and $3.00/person drop-in fee. PB is booming all along the Central Coast. Courts are also available in Pismo Beach, Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande.

Gerry Cosby visited her daughters in Virginia early this summer — before it got too hot — and played PB with her niece Joann, who Gerry taught to play a number of years ago at a family reunion. They played in a town adjacent to Richmond, Virginia, in Chesterfield county, where they have built eight outdoor lighted PB courts, and they have approval to build an additional 18 more courts! The PB clubs in Chesterfield county have over 750 members and are still growing. Dues are $1.00/year!

This is just a small sample of our Lake Wildwood PB members who have traveled to different places to play PB this summer. If you have found a new place to play, share your experiences while waiting to play!

And don't forget, if you are planning a trip and would like to know more about places to play, download the app "Places to Play" or go to http://www.places2play.org.