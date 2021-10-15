Have a Spook-tacular Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner! Strawberry Circle and Ginger Loop has been chosen for this year’s TRICK-OR-TREAT/SPOOKY TRAIL location. Every year, with the recommendation of the Recreation Committee, one area of Lake Wildwood is chosen for TRICK-OR-TREAT/ SPOOKY TRAIL. We so appreciate your participation and continued efforts in making this year’s event a safe and successful fun-filled night for our Lake Wildwood children.
This event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Please note: Automobile access will be restricted from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Fines will be issued to any automobiles that try to enter
during the allocated time of the event. Lake Wildwood Security Staff will be on hand to provide traffic control at both intersections of Strawberry Circle.
Your participation is voluntary. If you choose to be part of the annual event, please call the Community Center at 432-3260. Also you can come down to the Community Center office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Your name, address, and telephone number are all that we require. We will provide candy and a participation sign for the front of your house. There will be candy supply replenish stations as well as a candy delivery service throughout the course of the event. All participating homes are asked to keep their front door/porch/driveway lights on during the festivities.
We very much appreciate everyone’s cooperation with this very special traditional event. There will be volunteers for crossing guards and other various duties. Just in case you’d like to participate yet need help
passing out candy, volunteers will be readily available.
DUE TO ONGOING COVID 19 CONCERNS, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS ARE RECOMMENDED
