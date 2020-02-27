Hardest Part of the Job …Done!

We got the hardest part of the irrigation job done, getting started.

You can see in the lower parking lot of the Clubhouse that the pipe fairy has made a visit or two.

The big 50 foot “sticks” of pipe that are 10 inches in diameter will be part of the new mainlines throughout the Course.

The rolled up coils are 2,000 feet of two inch pipe for the lateral lines. The laterals are the pipes which connect to the sprinkler heads. What you see now is a small fraction of the amount of pipe that will ultimately be installed here.

The black pipe is called HDPE, high-density polyethylene. HDPE has been used in the oil and gas business for many years. Now it’s finding a niche in sewer mains, storm water drains, and irrigation systems. It is a flexible pipe that is connected by heat welding.

A portable machine will heat up the ends of the pipe and then push the ends together and hold them in place. Once cooled, the welded pipe is as strong, or stronger, than the existing pipe itself. The pipe flexibility allows it to easily move in the trenches without additional fittings.

The old, rigid PVC pipe that we have known for decades requires chemical primers and glues to connect, and fittings such as 45’s and 90’s to change directions. PVC water pipe has a useful life of forty years. The HDPE will last well over 100 years.

The other good thing going forward with our system is the fact that none of the components are coming from our friends in China. All the piping is made in the USA.

With everything going on there, I’m glad we don’t have to depend on a ship to get our supplies.

The contractor (Heritage Links) will soon begin work getting the mainline pipe into the ground.

Golfers may have noticed the orange and white marking “whiskers” in the rough areas. These points signify where the various lateral and mainline valves will go.

The process will begin with mainline excavation and installation first. This process should take about two months. Expect to see work begin on the five road crossings first. Once all the mains are in the ground, then a bigger crew will arrive to pull the laterals across the fairways and install new sprinkler heads.

Very exciting times ahead! Speaking of sprinklers, you may want to fire up your home irrigation systems as well. As dry and windy as it has been lately, don’t let your plants desiccate. They need a drink right now! Especially going into the growing season