Happy World Smile Day!





If you go to the list of holidays that occur around the world, October is full of interesting “days” with a variety of things to celebrate. For instance, today is, among other things, World Smile Day, International Day of Older Persons, and National Poetry Day. So maybe today you could smile at an older person while you recite a poem to them? October 4 seems like it will be a popular day for some of the clubs based on what I have read here in The Wildwood Independent, as it National Golf Day, National Vodka Day, and National Taco Day. It seems like the local golf clubs will be able to celebrate that one in style!

After reading Bryan Cox’s General Manager’s message, it sounds like we could use a local day of kindness, as well. This has been a difficult year and a half for everyone, and all over the world we are dealing with crisis after crisis. But the best moments to come out of these hard times have been those when we are caring for each other and helping each other through. We are all in the same storm; we are all going through a lot. Be kind.

In this issue, I have highlighted one of your new neighbors, Craig Wolfe, who has recently moved to Lake Wildwood and brought his very unique and colorful business here with him. If you see Craig out and about, make sure to say hi and introduce yourself. He’s a fun, energetic guy who would love to meet you. You could make a new friend; and who doesn’t love rubber duckies?

Here in Nevada County, we are a microcosm of the nation. As a pretty evenly-split politically purple county, we are seeing the struggles playing out around the country right here at home. But we have the opportunity to shift the narrative and do what we do best as Nevada County neighbors, and as Americans, and that is find solutions to whatever problems are put before us and come together in times of need. While we might have different bumper stickers, when it really counts we are here for our neighbors, whether it be helping an elderly couple out of their house during a fire evacuation, cooking a meal for the woman down the street who is undergoing cancer treatments, or helping out in a local organization or group. Doing good for others feels good, and that is truly something to smile about on World Smile Day!

Now go forth and be excellent to each other!

Valerie Costa

The Wildwood Independent Editor (and eternal optimist)