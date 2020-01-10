Happy New Year to the Lake Wildwood Community

, It feels like a great New Year is ahead of us as we begin 2020. Our Public Works Department will be getting some very important culvert work done and preparations for very needed road repair is underway. The Golf Course irrigation project has begun by the removal of the old water pumps and the install of the new, modern and efficient pumps.

In a few weeks, we will see the work crews move in and take some lower parking lot space for the command center and storage of the irrigation pipes and equipment. This will be a temporary area used for the project and when it is complete, we will get the lower lot use back for overflow parking.

Speaking of the Golf Course, I would like to remind the Homeowners who have lots along the Golf Course that if you need to have access to your property from the Course for any construction or yard work, you will need to get advanced permission from the General Manager.

Any and all damage that is created to the Golf Course or Association property will be the responsibility of the Homeowner. We remind you of this policy and rule because we have recently had some conflicts with unauthorized work and construction vehicles entering the

Golf Course.

This is just a friendly re-reminder that you must do your best to curb your dogs barking. I get a chance to read the security logs daily and 30-40% of the written log notes are on security having to respond to barking or dogs on the loose. Please be mindful of your neighbors and help in this area.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Lake Wildwood Membership for the generous donations to the employee Christmas fund. The staff is very appreciative, and the warmth was felt by all. We were able to give each Staff Member a $100 gift card to help with their holiday needs or just enjoy.

There are a few members who still have not filled out the census and Opt-Out survey. Please do so at your earliest convenience as we need the information to create an accurate accounting of our community.

Thank you for a great start of my new position and I look forward to serving you in the coming year.