Happy New Year to one and all!

I’m excited to share my thoughts with you as I begin this new role.

First, I would like to report that I believe I have found the perfect resolution for the new year! It’s pickleball! Yes, you heard me correctly — pickleball!

As I see it, many of the issues that I have tried to manage in past years may disappear by just playing more pickleball. For example, those puffy eyes and bed head will easily be hidden under sunglasses and hats. The natural inclination to be a night owl is quickly cured by those 7:00 a.m. drills that Nan puts together. The desire to connect with friends without the extra expenses of lunches and shopping trips is easily achieved on the pickleball courts.

The hesitancy to hit the gym is simple to rationalize as you play a couple hours of pickleball. The 10,000 steps daily goal gets a big head start with a morning of pickleball. No need to play brain games on your phone to sharpen your reflexes when you can hit the courts and focus on strategies of the game.

Most importantly, if you are a person who has resolved to have more fun in the new year then pickleball is for you. Regardless of your level of play, the element of fun and camaraderie dominates the game.

I have made so many wonderful friends in my first year of pickleball and life here in Lake Wildwood. I am uplifted to finally find a new year’s resolution that I can actually keep all year long.

Give it some thought and make pickleball a new year’s resolution that you can happily keep!

The incoming board for the Pickleball Club has many fresh faces, led by our president, Scott Merritt.

No time was lost in getting started, as a survey was sent out last week. We had a very impressive response, giving us a clear view our members’ new year wishes and priorities.

Suffice it to say that we will be able to accomplish several items very easily while others are loftier. More specific details will be shared soon on the Club website.

One thing is for certain, we have a very energized group of individuals who wish to stay active and involved in our community.