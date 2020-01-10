Happy New Year to All!

Before we look forward to 2020, I wanted to thank those folks from the Social Committee and their helpers for a wonderfully decorated Clubhouse for the 2019 holiday season. The decorations projected a warm holiday feeling and made the special events very enjoyable. Also, thank you to those volunteers who decorated the Community Center.

I hope you all had a wonderful holiday season.

We enter 2020 with a relatively new General Manager, Bryan Cox and with a settlement with Bob Bumgarner and By Maynard regarding the lawsuit to reseat Cyndi Price to the Board of Directors.

The settlement acknowledged the judicial ruling in favor of the Association. Also, the settlement resulted in Mr. Bumgarner and Mr. Maynard withdrawing their appeal of the judges’ ruling and the Lake Wildwood Association dropping their fees motion in lieu of some compensation for the Association’s legal costs from Mr. Bumgarner and Mr. Maynard.

Two other lawsuits, the E. coli and the short-term rental rules, are in the discovery phase. Trial for the short-term rental rules may occur in the next six months. The date for the E. coli suit is yet to be scheduled.

As a side note, during the geese depredation efforts, the deadly strain of E. coli is showing up in the testing of those geese.

We are in the midst of the installation and inauguration of a new security software system to improve assess control at the gates, amenities and the Marina via the use of our Lake Wildwood ID cards. Once the system is installed and tested, some of the gate access rules can be better enforced and scheduling guest and contractor visits will be easier via the web.

There was some confusion about the number of gate passes residents can have. The GM has the discretion to allow more gate passes for family members. If you have any questions or concerns over these gate passes, please see the Administration staff.

The replacement of the Golf Course’s 49-year-old irrigation system is underway, with the major work being done late spring and early summer. The replacement irrigation system will be more efficient and better control watering of the grass and not the oak trees.

The replacement design will use safe materials that will last for at least 50 years without the failures we see today with our 49-year-old system. The replacement irrigation system will be funded from monies set aside in the reserves, yet the remaining reserve funds will remain at a comfortable level for our future reserve needs.

In conjunction with the replacement of the irrigation on the Golf Course, the parks’ irrigation systems will be updated as well.

The Association has received a grant to engage a forester to update the Community Wildfire Protection Plan for Lake Wildwood Association. The forester has been engaged and several meetings have taken place.

Activity necessary to generate the draft and final report of the Lake Wildwood Community Wildfire Protection Plan will take place over the next seven months. Once the update is final, community education will be the follow-on activity.

Fire fuel reduction activity is and will taking place during the update to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan for Lake Wildwood Association. As a result of home firewise inspections, many folks have been making their properties more firewise.

The goats in the Meadow Creek green belt have done a fabulous job reducing the fire fuels in that green belt. Plans are formed to reduce fuels in the common areas, roadways and work is being scheduled to reduce those fire fuels to enable safe evacuation routes.

During the month of January, we will see a slew of committee appointments as even terms expire in January 2020. If you are interested in joining a particular committee, please contact the chair of that committee. Committee chairs can direct you to the Committee Application forms. If you are re-enlisting for another two years as a committee member be sure you have reapplied via a Committee Application.

Over the next three months, the creation of the 2020/2021 Budget will involve the Association staff, committees and the Board of Directors. From a Board standpoint, this is the apex of their fiscal responsibility.

A link to the schedule of budget events is posted on the LWA website home page (lwwa.org ). This activity sets the annual assessment amount for the next fiscal year.

Thank you to all the volunteers and staff for a successful 2019. Working together, we will make Lake Wildwood a safer and better place to live in 2020.