Happy (almost) Thanksgiving!





In this time leading up to Thanksgiving, I like to take time to really take stock of everything I am grateful for. My wonderful family, the good health of myself and my loved ones, this incredible place I live in, my fantastic friends, my career that allows me to write and edit while spreading positive information about the community I live in, and so much more. I challenge each of you reading this to make your own gratitude list, if you haven’t already, and reflect on it daily. Gratitude has the power to transform our lives in a positive way.

I am grateful to all of our readers, as well, and even more so for the fantastic contributors who make The Wildwood Independent a publication that is both informative and relevant to the Lake Wildwood and greater Penn Valley community. We could not do it without all of you, and I am thankful.

Another thing I am grateful for is the roster of holiday events coming up. The Holidays in Nevada County publication will be included in your next issue, but since the Penn Valley events will have already come to pass by the time you get it, I made sure to highlight them in this issue. The Saturday after Thanksgiving will be a busy day in town, with Small Business Saturday, Cowboy Christmas, and Western Gateway Park’s first ever Holiday Fair, so be sure to stop by and enjoy all of the wonderful things happening right here in your own backyard.

This is also a time of giving, and we have so many wonderful organizations in our area that are doing good works. Consider donating to and/or volunteering for a cause that resonates with you; our nonprofits are in need of a boost and it feels good to give! With the supply chain issues happening, and people worried about their holiday gifts arriving in time, consider giving handmade items by local artisans, unique items from local shops, or gift certificates for services or events. My own favorite gifts to give and receive are pampering at local spas and tickets to upcoming shows. Get creative with it; there has never been a better time to support our local businesses and organizations!

Most of all enjoy the time with people you love, and know that someone (or many someones) include YOU on their own gratitude list.