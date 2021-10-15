Happy (almost) Halloween!

Valerie Costa's kids getting ready for trick or treating in 2020



As the mom of two kids (aged 17 and 6), Halloween is a big deal in our household. We decorate the outside of our house with gravestones in our now empty front yard garden planter boxes, have a werewolf my husband made last year out of PVC and imagination, and witches, ghosts, and a fun decoration that plays spooky music whenever someone walks up to the front door.

We are lucky to live in a neighborhood where we can walk a block from our house and have a fun night trick or treating, and we do it with our neighbors and their kids to make it a fun Halloween tradition. In Lake Wildwood, the Parks and Recreation team works to ensure that the children who live there get to have that same amazing experience in their own neighborhood. The location changes each year, and this year Strawberry Circle and Ginger Loop have been selected as the designated safe trick or treat location. Since so many kids attend the event, the Lake Wildwood Association gratefully accepts candy donations to ensure that those who live in the trick or treating area don’t have to go broke providing treats for the children, and everyone gets the opportunity to bring a smile to the faces of the children in the community. If you are able, please consider donating candy for this wonderful annual tradition.

Speaking of treats, for this issue, I went to check out the newly-opened Honey + Cream boutique coffee and ice cream shop, which opened on October 1 in the former Caleb’s Creamery location, and it is truly something special. Stop by and check out this new family owned and operated business in Penn Valley.

Also, congratulations to all of the Citizen of the Year nominees. Lake Wildwood is filled with wonderful people who do great things, and it is so heartening to learn about those who go above and beyond to make their community, and the world, a better place.

Until next time,

Valerie Costa

The Wildwood Independent Editor