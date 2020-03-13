Hands-on Science Fun for kids of all ages!

This year another successful Science Night was held March 11.

Kids and family members were encouraged to test their engineering, math, and logical reasoning skills by creating flotation devices for different shaped dinosaur figures (how does a long neck or heavy tailed figure change floatation needs).

Other stations included building stacking towers, marshmallow toothpick constructions, creating polymer snow, making slime, designing catapults, and an annual favorite stomp rockets! Newly added this year were two special activities.

Kids tested their math and analytical skills to answer questions to unlock prizes in wooden boxes made by a volunteer. Also new this year for the final challenge was building houses to withstand wind power.

Kids could play the Three Little Pigs choosing “straw”- paper, “sticks”-popsicle sticks, or “bricks” which was cardboard. Then after building their houses, the “Big Bad Wolf”, a yard blower came by to wind test the design from ever decreasing distances.

Ironically the Stick houses withstood wind well due to weight. Some students also learned why roofs that functioned more like sails were easily moved by the wind.

Many thanks to the volunteers who make this event possible, from the coordinator and planner Susan Lima, to other teachers, the principal, staff and retired teachers from Williams Ranch. Local members of Penn Valley Hi-Grader Lions (especially Dan and Shirley Emmrich), many from Penn Valley Rotary Club, Nevada Union High School Interact Club, and the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce volunteered at each experiment station. Support was also provided financially by these organizations and Roots and Wings. w