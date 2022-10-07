The Lake Wildwood Social Committee is hosting their annual Halloween Dance Party from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Cedar Room in The Oaks Clubhouse

Last year’s Halloween Dance Party was such a tremendous success that this year we are moving to the Cedar Room at the Oaks Clubhouse. Please join us for a ghoulish adult only Halloween Dance Party. Enjoy a fun evening listening and dancing to the tunes of Uptown DJ. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

The electrifying evening will have entertainment throughout the evening by our local Lake Wildwood Zumba, Line, and Spanish Dancers. Get the skeletons out of the closet and dress up for the costume parade and try to win the “Best Costume” award of a $25 Club House gift card. Saddle up with the ghosts and goblins at the photo op corner and take pictures with friends to memorialize the occasion. Wet your whistle at the no-host Bar.

More information to follow, make sure to save the date!!

For any questions, please send an email to LWWhalloweendance@gmail.com

