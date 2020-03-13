GV’s Home and Garden Show Coming Soon

It wouldn’t be spring without The Union’s 35th Annual Spring Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show, April 25th and 26th at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley! Talk to the home improvement pros and take advantage of special show pricing on products and services you need. This year we have expanded our children’s activities to include Build-a-Birdhouse, Paint-A-Flower-Pot, baby goats, and bounce houses! Check out the special Nevada County Bonsai Club exhibit in the Sugar Pine Lodge. Over 150 amazing vendors will be on hand presenting everything from the latest in home décor, window coverings, landscaping materials, flooring, decking, and solar panels to home furnishings, art, spas, land clearing – and so much more!

This year we are putting focus on fire safety and preparedness, and our vendors will showcase their products and services to assist with making your home and landscape more defensible. We will have fire prevention agencies on hand to provide information on how to be prepared and create defensible space on your property.

The food at our Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show is some of the best food you can find at any home show! Wood fired pizza, Hawaiian, fish and chips, funnel cakes, Mexican food, and more! We bring in a wide variety of local and regional food and beverages so there is something to please everyone! The Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce will provide a no host wine and beer booth.

Enjoy great live music from 11 am to 2 pm on the Pine Tree Stage with “Harmony Groove” on Saturday and “Then Again” on Sunday. Hourly demonstrations inside the Northern Mines Building on stage include firewise presentations plus other home and landscape related topics.

You can win a prize with the “Better Gnomes and Gardens” contest, or by entering to win one of our many door prizes, including the grand prize of a dishwasher from Hills Flat Lumber Company.

Show hours are 10 to 5 on Saturday, April 25th and 10 to 4 on Sunday, April 26th. For more information visit http://www.theunion.com/homeshow.