Group Effort Saves the Life of Wildwood Director

If you haven’t heard, Director Mark Bailey (one of my heroes) suffered a massive heart attack last week while playing tennis. Thanks to the fast response of a number of fellow players, his life was saved and as we go to press, he is recovering in a Sacramento hospital.

President Mike Doscher has more details. See his “President’s Message” for the names of those life-saving angels. And, please keep Mark and his wife, Linda, in your thoughts and prayers.

———

We got a new board — almost.

Three were elected to the board last week: Randy Smith, Caryl Fairfull and Michael Selby. (“Almost” because it’s a seven-member board.)

Lots of changes happening at the office on the hill. They will be jumping into a search for a new general manager — never easy for a longtime-sitting board.

Good luck, lady and gentlemen. Welcome to the fun.

Of concern to me is of the number of residents eligible to vote (2,776), the number of ballots received was 1,171 (17 of which were “Invalid”).

Math is NOT my best subject, but according to my iPhone calculator, that’s less that 50-percent turnout! WTH?! (yes, I cleaned that up.)

———

Penn Valley’s Rotary Club is scheduling a Disc (golf) and Dine event next month. Designed to teach us all about Disc Golf, one of the fastest growing sports in the country. The Disc Golf Clinic set for Aug. 27, at 5 p.m, at Western Gateway Park, includes a barbecue chicken dinner, cooked by BBQ magician Mark Fleming of Weiss Brothers fame. (Trust me, that alone is reason to attend.)

It is a fundraiser to help the club’s ongoing charitable activities, undertaken by the Club’s Foundation which include: scholarships for local students and local school projects; food baskets for the underprivileged plus help to fund local projects of need, such as the Bicycle Park, Little League, etc.

As a golfer — I use that description liberally — I’m intrigued by the concept of merely throwing a disk, rather than my club after a spectacularly horrible chip shot.

Western Gateway Park has a wonderful disc golf course located just west of the stage. Cost is $25 per adult, $15 for kids 10 and under.

Starting at 5 p.m,, Danny Corbett of OTBDiscs, will coordinate the Disc Golf Clinic, including the basics of the sport and an opportunity to try your hand at it. (FYI, his mother, Debbi Corbett, is a member of the Club and lives in Lake Wildwood.

All are welcome and it should be a real kick … um, toss?

Hope your summer is going well. Don’t forget the Fair next week.

Next edition will be in mailboxes Aug. 16. Deadline is Aug. 7. Visit the TWI website for updates between publications; http://www.theunion.com/News/TWI/.