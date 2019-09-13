Greetings Neighbors

Let me start by acknowledging how proud I am to represent such a wonderful community and lead the tremendous team of professionals of Lake Wildwood Association. From the hard-working staff keeping your roads andcommunity running smoothly, the Parks and Recreations team, the culinary and service team, your administration office and golf course crews.

All these ladies and gentlemen are working hard every day to make your lifestyle a fun and memorable experience.

Retiring Master Club Manager, Bob Mariani passes on a torch of outstanding leadership and excellence.

I am honored to accept his nod of support as demonstrated in his calm mentoring style assisting me in my transition. Bob passes on a community in outstanding condition and a promising future.

These next months I will be concentrating on working diligently with our community committees and to strategically address some priority issues of fire fuel reduction throughout Lake Wildwood, road repairand improvements,and our new golf course irrigation system which will assist in managing our water consumption, improve the condition of the course play and prepare LWA for futuregovernmental water regulations with up to date water management systems.

After spending some quality time with Bob and the staff of LWA, I will be heading back to Palm Desert to finish my relocation. I will be fully on board by September 23 and look forward to getting to know all those in the Lake Wildwood Community.