Greetings and Happy Holidays!

It is that joyous time of year that we celebrate family and friends and bring in the Holidays.

The Board of Directors and myself invite you to show your appreciation and bring in the Holiday Spirit by giving a Holiday Donation to the staff.This year’s gift will be collected and distributed by the Board of Directors starting on Saturday,December 6until Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

You may deliver your donation gift to any of the three decorated Association mailboxes.Gifts will be collected dailyby the Board for distribution to the Staff.The Association mailboxes are located at each gate entry and directly in front of the Administration Office.

If you are paying by check, please make it out to LWA and note Holiday Fund.We want to show our appreciation to our wonderful staff and can’t think of a better way to say Happy Holidays for all the work they do for us. — Mark