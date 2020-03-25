Green Waste Drop Cancelled
The Association will NOT be having the Green Waste Drop scheduled for April 17th and 18th due to following the guidelines of the COVID-19 warnings. You can contact Waste Management at (530) 274-3090 for green waste disposal options. You can also go on the Fire Safe Council’s website for information on Community Green Waste Drops.
