Great Weather — Great Golf

The great weather is delivering great Golf and Parks conditions. Outside of the routine mowing, edging, watering, fertilizing, and weeding, there has been little time for much else. Major projects will be undertaken when we can employ some able-bodied associates.

The Golf Course is now planning on getting consulting work from a local golf course architect. He will first help us design and develop a new chipping area and upcoming bunker renovations. Those upcoming projects are scheduled to start October 18, following the ladies’ member-guest. The other main goal of the architect is to formalize an 8-year plan for the Golf Course. Once these design concepts are identified, the projects can then be prioritized and quantified. It will be great to update the planning for the Golf Course over the coming years.

The Meadow Park project is moving forward. We have a concrete contractor in place and are working toward a firm construction schedule which looks like the first part of June; trying to get this done before the price of concrete heads further north. Details as they develop.

Work is also being done at the Tennis Complex. Oleanders have been removed from the buildings and new fire wise landscaping will be installed in their place.

Lots of things to do and not enough people to help. Give me a call if you want to be a part of the progress here on the Golf Course or Parks. Looking for seasonal full or part time workers.





Come join the fun!