Good News — Bad News

Wow, a lot has happened and not a lot is happening. The irrigation project has started and oh yeah the course is closed due to the virus.

The Men’s Invitational plans are all but complete and mailed but we need a course to play on. Aerification will be done in March rather than April, that is some good news.

Speaking of good news, we have had three hole in ones in the past couple of weeks. Alan Prows knocked one in on 16 from 171 yards. He used a six iron. Dave Kedie sunk one on hole 11 from 154 yards with a 5 wood. Then Kevin Jensen popped one in on hole 16 with a pitching wedge. That is a lot in such a short period of time.

Jim Keck and Dave Cross advanced in the Senior Net competition. Dave Cross leads the year-long Bartlett Cup. Dave Doench, Dennis Armstrong and Dan (I named this after me) Bartlett are close behind.

March Four Ball Tournament had the team of Cross and Cuff tied with Bailie and Trujillo for first place with Jensen and Keck coming in third. In the Shamble, the team of Knight, Doench, McAny and Dickerson took first. Sniffen, Sanders, Stutz and Ainsworth took second place.

The good news is the course should be in great shape when we get back on it. The bad news is it won’t be today.

Someone told me you can watch old Masters reruns on U-Tube.