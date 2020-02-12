Golf Update
Jim Quintal, Chairman
Golf Committee
Golf Committee
On Jan. 31, the NCGA notified Lake Wildwood that the USGA has backed off their requirement to revise par on all courses. Lake Wildwood’s pars will revert back to what they were prior to the new WHS system. All tees will have a par of 72, with the exception of the Ladies’ Pine course, which is par 74, as it has always been.
